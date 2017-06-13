Honda Canada is donating millions of dollars to support the expansion of Stevenson Memorial Hospital.

The Honda Canada Foundation presented the hospital with a cheque worth $4 million on Tuesday. It’s the largest donation the hospital has ever received.

“This is a ground breaking investment in our hospital and certainly helps set the tone for the rest of the community about getting a new and revitalized Stevenson,” said President and CEO Jody Levac.

“When we are able to provide resources to support the community, we are in turn supporting our associates. It all makes great sense. The Alliston community has supported us for 30 years,” says Bill Easdale, senior VP for Honda Canada.

Three million dollars will go towards the expansion of the hospital. The remaining million dollars will go towards equipment.

These funds right now will go towards equipment. In many cases we can no longer get parts for, it's really critical and priority equipment for the hospital,” says Tanya Wall of Stevenson Memorial Hospital Foundation.

The cost of redeveloping the hospital is expected to top $150 million, a total of $30 million of that needs to be raised locally.