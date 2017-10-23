

CTV Barrie





Police are still trying to figure out what caused a deadly crash near Midland.

The OPP say Murray Murtagh was driving on Simcoe County Road 6 in Tiny Township on Sunday, just before 9 p.m. when his Dodge Charge went off the road while entering a curve.

The 50-year-old Etobicoke man was taken to Georgian Bay General Hospital and was later pronounced dead. An autopsy has also been ordered.

The investigation into the cause is ongoing. However, the OPP believe speed and a lack of seat belt use were contributing factors in the crash.