

Mike Walker , CTV Barrie





Police have charged six people following a three month investigation into drug trafficking in Simcoe County.

The investigation dubbed “Project Blackbird” began in September and involved the OPP and Barrie police.

Search warrants were executed this week by the OPP Tactics and Rescue Unit and Emergency Response Team and the Barrie Police Street Crime Unit. Investigators seized quantities of cocaine, fentanyl, heroin, oxycodone, GHB, cannabis marihuana and cannabis resin with an approximate street value of $120,000.

Police also seized two handguns with ammunition, a replica handgun, a knife, $55,000 and one vehicle.

Six people -- two each from Barrie and Muskoka Lakes and one each from Oro-Medonte and Queensville -- are charged with a total of 51 offences.

The accused, who range in age from 26 to 45, all face several possession for the purpose of trafficking counts as well as other charges.

The investigation continues.