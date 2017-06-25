Featured
Severe thunderstorm watches issued across the region
Published Sunday, June 25, 2017 11:57AM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, June 25, 2017 11:58AM EDT
It is likely to be a wet day, with severe thunderstorms across the region.
Environment Canada says current conditions could produce strong thunderstorms and are capable of producing hail. Some hail could be 1 centimetre or larger. Hail may be abundant and could cover most of the ground at times, damaging sensitive crops and plants.
Strong wind gusts up to 90 km/h are also possible.
A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for
· Barrie – Collingwood – Hillsdale
· Midland – Coldwater – Orr Lake
· Orillia – Lagoon City – Washago
· Innisfil – New Tecumseth – Angus
· Orangeville – Grand Valley – Southern Dufferin County
· Shelburne – Mansfield – Northern Dufferin County
· Owen Sound – Blue Mountains – Northern Grey County
· Haliburton – Minden – Southern Haliburton County
· Newmarket – Georgina – Northern York Region
· Uxbridge – Beaverton – Northern Durham Region
The Officer of the Fire Marshal recommends you take cover if threatening weather approaches.
