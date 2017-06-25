

CTV Barrie





It is likely to be a wet day, with severe thunderstorms across the region.

Environment Canada says current conditions could produce strong thunderstorms and are capable of producing hail. Some hail could be 1 centimetre or larger. Hail may be abundant and could cover most of the ground at times, damaging sensitive crops and plants.

Strong wind gusts up to 90 km/h are also possible.

A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for

· Barrie – Collingwood – Hillsdale

· Midland – Coldwater – Orr Lake

· Orillia – Lagoon City – Washago

· Innisfil – New Tecumseth – Angus

· Orangeville – Grand Valley – Southern Dufferin County

· Shelburne – Mansfield – Northern Dufferin County

· Owen Sound – Blue Mountains – Northern Grey County

· Haliburton – Minden – Southern Haliburton County

· Newmarket – Georgina – Northern York Region

· Uxbridge – Beaverton – Northern Durham Region

The Officer of the Fire Marshal recommends you take cover if threatening weather approaches.