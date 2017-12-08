

Adam Ward, CTV Barrie





An officer with the Rama Police Service has been charged with assault, following an OPP investigation.

The alleged assault took place on Sept. 20. The chief of the Rama Police Service requested on Oct. 16 that the OPP investigate the allegations against Const. Evan Gorman.

The OPP Professional Standards Bureau accepted the case. The 30-year-old Ramara Township man has since been charged with assault.

Both the OPP and Rama police wouldn’t comment on the nature of the assault. They also wouldn’t say where it took place or who else was involved.

Rama police Insp. Tom Batisse of says Const. Gorman is still on active duty.