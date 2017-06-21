A popular run at Blue Mountain Resort has been damaged after a landslide.

Officials with the resort say the landslide happened overnight Saturday on Legacy Run after a rainy weekend caused the saturated clay soil to give way.

"You don't wake up in the morning and expect to come to work and see a landslide on the hill. It catches you off guard,” says Lindsay Ayers, director of planning and environment at Blue Mountain.

No trails, chairlifts or buildings were damaged. Some debris did land on a nearby trail, which has been closed temporarily.

Staff believe it’s a combination of movements within the natural land form and unprecedented rain.

"We're also dealing with very steep slopes at the escarpment and clay based soils. That clay got so saturated from all the rain leading up to this event, that it's our assumption that extra water on Saturday and Sunday just that the material couldn’t' hold any longer."

Engineers are being brought in to repair the run. They will work alongside officials with the Grey Sauble Conservation Authority.