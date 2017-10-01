

Beatrice Vaisman, CTV Barrie





Ontario Provincial Police say rescue crews recovered the body of a man from Sturgeon Lake, north of Lindsay, Ont., just before 5:30pm on Sunday.

He was one of four men canoeing near Hickory Beach, when their vessel flipped over around 2:35am.

OPP tell CTV Barrie that one man managed to swim to shore, before running to a nearby cottage and asking its occupants to call 911.

A second man was pulled safely from the water by OPP officers using a civilian boat.

The force's underwater search and recovery unit is still looking for the fourth man.

The search will be suspended at dusk, before resuming Monday morning.

Investigators say they don't yet know why the men were out on the lake, nor what caused their canoe to tip over.

All four men are believed to be from Toronto.