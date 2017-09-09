Featured
Plane crashes in Haliburton after it lost power
(Terry Kelly / CTV Kitchener)
Adam Ward, CTV Barrie
Published Saturday, September 9, 2017 6:57PM EDT
The Transportation Safety Board has been called in after a plane crash in Haliburton.
Provincial police say the single-engine plane was attempting to take off and lost power at the Stanhope Airport in Dysart et al.
The plane crashed in a wooded area east of the airport. The pilot and passenger were taken to hospital as a precaution.
The TSB is now investigating.