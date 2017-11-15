

The Canadian Press





York Regional Police are seeking witnesses to a serious all-terrain vehicle collision in the City of Markham.

Investigators say the A-T-V rolled over at about 1:30 a-m Sunday in the area Major Mackenzie Drive.

The driver -- a 25 year-old man from Owen Sound -- was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident or anyone who may have dash-cam footage