Featured
Overloaded circuit blamed for house fire in Midland
Midland, Ont. firefighters can be seen at a house fire on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017. (Dave Erskin/ CTV Barrie)
CTV Barrie
Published Friday, February 3, 2017 12:02PM EST
An overloaded circuit is getting the blame for a fire that forced a family out of their Midland home.
A neighbour spotted the Russell Street house engulfed in flames on Thursday night after smelling smoke inside her home.
“I came back into the living room, my daughter opened the front door I saw my neighbour's house engulfed in flames. My neighbours were already out," says Tabitha Wodhams.
The family of five escaped without injury.
"They're all safe and sound, I feel bad, this is not the time to be out in the cold and losing everything, but I hope they're well and that they get through this."
Investigators say the fire started in the attic after an old fuse panel overloaded.
A damage estimates hasn’t been released.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.