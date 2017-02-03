

CTV Barrie





An overloaded circuit is getting the blame for a fire that forced a family out of their Midland home.

A neighbour spotted the Russell Street house engulfed in flames on Thursday night after smelling smoke inside her home.

“I came back into the living room, my daughter opened the front door I saw my neighbour's house engulfed in flames. My neighbours were already out," says Tabitha Wodhams.

The family of five escaped without injury.

"They're all safe and sound, I feel bad, this is not the time to be out in the cold and losing everything, but I hope they're well and that they get through this."

Investigators say the fire started in the attic after an old fuse panel overloaded.

A damage estimates hasn’t been released.