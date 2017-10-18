

Adam Ward, CTV Barrie





A proposed Barrie bylaw change that would have made parking boats and other recreational vehicles in driveways illegal isn’t likely to happen.

During a standing room only meeting at City Hall on Tuesday night, city councillors heard from dozens of people who demanded the bylaw change be rejected.

People in the furious crowd, including owners of boats, RVs, and ATVs, were angry because the proposed bylaw change would have prohibited parking recreational vehicles in driveways for more than three days a month.

“If you don't like ski-doos, boats, campers parked in a driveway, then move back to Toronto,” one resident said.

The city was considering the change after receiving 73 complaints between January 2016 and April 2017. The complaints brought up concerns about driver and pedestrian visibility, and visual aesthetic.

However, at the meeting it was revealed that the majority of those complaints were made by one person.

Residents argued that they moved to Barrie because it’s the gateway to cottage country. Another concern people had is where they would store their recreational vehicles and the cost associated with it.

“You imposing this bylaw would mean that I would have to tell my daughter that she either gets dance lessons, or I store my boat,“ another resident said.

In the end councillors recommended the bylaw not be changed. That decision still needs to be ratified by city council.