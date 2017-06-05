

Adam Ward, CTV Barrie





Provincial police are re-opening their investigation into surveillance cameras that were set up inside several Collingwood classrooms after learning students used the room for changing.

The cameras were secretly installed in some of the music classrooms at Collingwood Collegiate Institute more than five years ago. The discovery of the cameras was only made last year.

The Simcoe County District School Board determined the cameras were installed by two staff members to address issues of alleged instrument theft.

The school’s administration said they were unaware the cameras were installed and got in touch with the Information and Privacy Commissioner of Ontario.

The case was initially investigated as a possible breach of privacy.

The OPP says they have now received new information that students used those classrooms to change clothes. It’s now being investigated by the OPP crime unit.

Last month, officials said there was no indication that the surveillance video was viewed by respective staff for any purpose other than resolving theft matters.

All of the monitoring equipment was removed by school board staff after being discovered.