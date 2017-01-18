Featured
Ontario urged to end dispute with feds over health care funding
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, January 18, 2017 4:08PM EST
Ontario is being urged to end its standoff with Ottawa over health care funding.
Mental health advocates say Ontario and other holdout provinces -- such as B-C and Quebec -- need the money now to make sure needy patients have access to critical front-line services.
The Mental Health Commission of Canada's president Louise Bradley says other provinces -- most recently Saskatchewan -- have identified mental health as a funding priority, and signed bilateral deals with the federal government.
Ontario Finance Minister Charles Sousa says Ottawa has been acting unilaterally, while the provinces want a chance to negotiate.
