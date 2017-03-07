Featured
One seriously injured, another arrested after incident in Orillia
CTV Barrie
Published Tuesday, March 7, 2017 4:01PM EST
Last Updated Tuesday, March 7, 2017 6:42PM EST
One person is in hospital and another is in police custody, following an incident in Orillia.
Police tape could be seen outside a home on Eleanor Road, just off Mississaga Street West on Tuesday afternoon.
The identity of the person injured hasn’t been released, but police say the woman was seriously injured.
A relative told CTV News that the altercation involved two women who lived in the home. However, police wouldn't confirm that information.
Police say the situation has been contained and there is no threat to public safety.
