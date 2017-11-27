

CTV Barrie





One person has been seriously injured after a plane crash in Caledon.

According to the OPP, a four-seater Cessna was attempting to land at the Brampton Flight Centre when the plane struck a tree and crashed on McLaughlin Road.

Four people were taken to hospital. One person suffered serious injuries, while the other three were transported as a precaution.

McLaughlin is expected to be closed between King Street and Old School Road for about two hours, while crews remove the plane.

The Transportation Safety Board is investigating.