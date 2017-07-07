

Four people are facing charges after an incident in which death threats were allegedly made at gunpoint and an officer was bitten by the mother of one of the accused.

South Simcoe police allege two teens were harassing a young woman and boxed her car in at Innisfil Beach Park early Friday morning.

They allege that when some of the woman's friends arrived to assist her, one of the suspects got a gun from the trunk of his car and pointed it at one of her friends while threatening to shoot him.

Responding officers located and arrested two male suspects and secured the firearm, which turned out to be a pellet gun.

Officers say a 17-year-old from Innisfil is charged with pointing a firearm, dangerous driving, assault and uttering threats, while a 17-year-old from Barrie, Ont., is charged with pointing a firearm and uttering threats.

Investigators alleged the parents of one of the accused caused a disturbance by yelling at officers and witnesses and during their arrest an officer was bitten on the arm. They say the officer was treated by a paramedic at the scene.

A 45-year-old Innisfil woman is charged with assaulting a police officer and obstructing a police officer, while a 51-year-old Innisfil man is charged with obstructing a police officer. All four are to appear in court in August.

-With files from The Canadian Press