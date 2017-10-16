

Adam Ward, CTV Barrie





Classes have been cancelled at Georgian College, as faculty go on strike.

The Ontario Public Services Employees Union, which represents staff at the province’s 24 colleges, says the two sides couldn't resolve their differences by a strike deadline of 12:01 a.m. Monday.

"There was really nothing left that we could put forward, nothing more coming from the employer," Nicole Zwiers, a member of the union bargaining team.

The strike means classes are cancelled for 11,000 full and part-time students at Georgian College. However, many co-ops and internships will continue regardless of the strike.

The college also remains open. The school’s gym, library and several labs are available to students. A faculty picket line has been set up on the grounds.

A spokesperson for the union says there was no indication on when talks might resume.

The College Employer Council, which bargains for the colleges, called the strike completely unnecessary.

"We should have had a deal based on our final offer. It is comparable to, or better than, recent public-sector settlements with teachers, college support staff, hospital professionals, and Ontario public servants -- most of which were negotiated by OPSEU," said Sonia Del Missier, a spokeswoman for the council, in a statement.

The union's demands would have added more than $250 million in annual costs, the council said.

The union presented a proposal Saturday night that called for the number of full time faculty to match the number of faculty members on contract.

It also called for improvements in job security and for faculty to have a stronger voice in academic decision making.

The strike involves more than 12,000 professors, instructors, counsellors, and librarians.

Georgian College has set up a website dedicated to the strike. It has answers to frequently asked questions and will be updated as the strike continues.

With files from The Canadian Press.