

Adam Ward, CTV Barrie





A Newmarket native is on a short list to become Canada’s next astronaut.

Francis James Frenzel, a pilot-in-training with the Royal Canadian Air Force, is one of 72 men and women who have been selected as candidates by the Canadian Space Agency.

“It is inherently human to want to explore and discover the unknown. As powerful as these experiences can be while bound to Earth, it is a profound and beautiful pursuit to push human capabilities into such an exotic and unforgiving environment as space,” Frenzel wrote in his candidate profile.

Frenzel is currently stationed at CFB Trenton. When he’s not training to become a pilot, he helps coordinate air force flights.

He graduated with a master’s degree from the University of Toronto in aerospace engineering.

“It truly is "the final frontier." I love this country and take pride in serving the nation; what better way to do so than by inspiring the next generation of dreamers?”

The space agency will announce the final two candidates in August. They will then move to Houston for training. Officials are hoping to fly to space in 2020.

More than 3,700 people from across the country applied for the chance.