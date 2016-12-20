

CTV Barrie





Kevin McGrath has played the same lotto numbers for more than two decades, and finally it has paid off.

The Innisfil native checked his Dec. 7 Lotto 649 ticket online and was stunned when he saw that his trusty numbers actually matched.

“My heart started pumping fast. I went to work and couldn’t stop thinking about the possibilities,” he told the Ontario Lottery and Gaming.

He later checked his numbers at the store, just to make it official.

“I scanned my ticket in the ticket checker and what I saw was unbelievable, ‘Big Winner - $1,000,000.’ Oh, and six free plays too. Hey, a win is a win. And here I am now, an official member of the millionaires club.”

McGrath plans to use his winnings to pay off his mortgage, buy a new snow blower and SUV. He’s also planning a trip to visit family and friends in Newfoundland.

McGrath purchased his winning ticket at Twin Mountain Petro Ltd. in Innisfil.