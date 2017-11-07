

Police need the public’s help in locating a suspect wanted for human trafficking and making child pornography.

Earlier this year, Caledon OPP arrested and charged Austin Tyler Wells, 24, in connection with a serious human trafficking investigation.

Since then, members of the OPP major crime unit and Durham Regional Police have received further information.

Wells is now wanted for human trafficking, procuring person under 18, making child pornography, distributing child pornography, advertising sexual services and sexual exploitation.

Police say Wells is known to frequent the Toronto, North York and Oshawa areas.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.