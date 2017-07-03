

CTV Barrie





A man has drowned in the Green River near Washago.

Just after 5pm on Sunday Orillia OPP responded to reports that a man had been swept away in the Green River, near Riverdale Drive in Washago.

According to the initial police investigation several people were swimming in the Green River when one man got swept away by a fast moving current. A male friend tried to rescue him using a canoe. The canoe capsized and the man in the canoe was rescued by an off duty firefighter. He was treated by paramedics at the scene.

An OPP helicopter was called in to help the Marine Unit and several local fire departments search the river and nearby shores for the first man who was swept away by the river.

On Sunday morning the OPP Underwater Search and Recovery Unit continued the search and found the body of the missing man.

No names have been released at this time.