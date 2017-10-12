

Adam Ward, CTV Barrie





One person is dead and another is seriously injured after a head-on crash north of Alliston.

The OPP says a Pontiac Sunfire travelling on Scotch Line on Thursday collided with a Honda Civic just after 9 a.m.

The 43-year-old man driving the Sunfire was pronounced dead at the scene. A female passenger was airlifted to a Toronto hospital, where she remains in critical condition.

The driver of the Honda was taken to an Alliston hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Scotch Line has since reopened.