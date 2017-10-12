Featured
Man dies, woman seriously injured in head-on crash
Adam Ward, CTV Barrie
Published Thursday, October 12, 2017 1:26PM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, October 12, 2017 6:51PM EDT
One person is dead and another is seriously injured after a head-on crash north of Alliston.
The OPP says a Pontiac Sunfire travelling on Scotch Line on Thursday collided with a Honda Civic just after 9 a.m.
The 43-year-old man driving the Sunfire was pronounced dead at the scene. A female passenger was airlifted to a Toronto hospital, where she remains in critical condition.
The driver of the Honda was taken to an Alliston hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Scotch Line has since reopened.