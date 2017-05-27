

CTV Barrie





A fifty three year-old man remains in police custody after being charged with attempted murder, following a stabbing in Barrie.

It happened just before 3 pm on Friday. Barrie police say two men, in their mid-twenties suffered non-life-threatening stab wounds inside a residence on North Street. Police say it could have turned deadly.

“The individual was saved by a fellow resident in the building as this man tried to stab him in the chest. They took control of the situation and secured the knife before he could actually kill the male that we were speaking to,” said Sergeant Glen Furlong with the Barrie police.

Police say the suspect had other knives on him too. Two men were taken to hospital to be treated for cuts, and later released. The 53 year-old appeared in court on Saturday. He is facing a number of charges.