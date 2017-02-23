Featured
Man breaks through ice while trying to rescue dog
Huntsville/ Lake of Bays firefighters rescue a man off of Fairy Lake in Huntsville, Ont. on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017. (Huntsville/ Lake of Bays Fire Department)
CTV Barrie
Published Thursday, February 23, 2017 1:59PM EST
Last Updated Thursday, February 23, 2017 3:47PM EST
A man had to be rescued off of a Huntsville lake after he broke through the ice on Thursday.
According to Huntsville/ Lake of Bays firefighters, the man had ventured out onto Fairy Lake to rescue his dog when he broke through.
He used a kayak to stabilize himself and firefighters were able to rescue him.
This is the second incident of this kind in the last week. Over the weekend a man had to be rescued off of Georgian Bay in Collingwood, when he tried to help his dog.
He made it off the ice, but sadly, his pet didn't.
