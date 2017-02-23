

CTV Barrie





A man had to be rescued off of a Huntsville lake after he broke through the ice on Thursday.

According to Huntsville/ Lake of Bays firefighters, the man had ventured out onto Fairy Lake to rescue his dog when he broke through.

He used a kayak to stabilize himself and firefighters were able to rescue him.

This is the second incident of this kind in the last week. Over the weekend a man had to be rescued off of Georgian Bay in Collingwood, when he tried to help his dog.

He made it off the ice, but sadly, his pet didn't.