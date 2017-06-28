

Adam Ward, CTV Barrie





A man is in police custody after a dramatic high-speed chase and shooting ended on Highway 11 in Orillia.

It all started with a sibling dispute just after 2 a.m. Wednesday at a housing development in Toronto. Insp. Colin Greenaway with Toronto police said the suspect allegedly fired a gun at his brother.

Greenaway said the suspect allegedly tried to steal several vehicles through the early morning hours. At around 6:40 a.m., investigators say a woman in her 50s was shot and a man in his 60s was assaulted in the parking lot of a business in the Black Creek neighbourhood.

The woman was in the driver’s seat of a Honda Civic at the time of the shooting. Police say the suspect then carjacked the Civic and drove about 100 metres before he was approached by two plainclothes officers.

Greenaway said the suspect then open fired on the detectives, who didn’t return fire. The suspect then took off down Highway 400. Several police cars gave chase and could be seen speeding down the highway.

“We had an individual that was armed, he was dangerous and obviously posed a significant threat to public safety,” said OPP Staff Sgt. Peter Leon.

As the suspect approached Highway 88 and 89 in Bradford, Greenaway said he pulled to the side of the road.

“He had pulled over and officers thought he was about to give up,” Greenaway said. “The suspect fired at them as they got out of their vehicle.”

One of those officers fired back, but no one was hit in the exchange.

The pursuit continued and eventually moved on to Highway 11, where a spike belt was deployed by the OPP near Memorial Avenue in Orillia.

Video shows the suspect vehicle trying to swerve out of the way of the spike belt, prompting a collision between a police cruiser and another vehicle.

“I can't say it any other way, but it was like a movie. That's the only way I can see it. You don't see 25 cop cars just going down, chasing one guy you know,” said witness Michael Annunziello.

Police say the suspect then tried to hop a guardrail to try to evade officers.

“He did go down a slight ravine where he left a firearm and he fled across the highway,” Leon said. “At that point the OPP helicopter was in the air and did spot the individual as he crossed the northbound lanes of Highway 11 into the southbound lanes.”

The chase ended shortly after when police arrested 31-year-old Kristian Jarvis of Toronto. A weapon allegedly discarded by the suspect was later located in a grassy area near the highway.

The woman who was shot in Toronto was rushed to hospital with serious injuries. The officer and civilian driver involved in the collision were not seriously injured.

Greenaway, who was at the scene, described Jarvis as “angry and belligerent,” adding “There was absolutely no remorse.”

Highway 11 was closed for several hours, but has since reopened.

Police are hoping to speak with any witnesses or anyone who may have been shot at during the pursuit.

With files from CP24.