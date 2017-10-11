

Adam Ward, CTV Barrie





The impending closure of Sears Canada means more than 100 people in Barrie will soon be out of a job.

A court will make its ruling on Friday as to whether it will approve Sears’ application to liquidate all of its remaining stores and assets.

“This is really, truly a sad day. When they announced it yesterday it did bring me to tears,” says Linda Ripley, shopper.

In Barrie, Sears employs 130 people between its Georgian Mall location and its home store in the city’s south end. It also employs more than 150 people at its store in Newmarket.

Across the country, more than 12,000 employees are expecting to be out of a job.

“We've shopped at Sears since we were kids and just another one of our stores that's leaving,” says Sally Strange. “You’re just going to miss the friendly people when you come into a store and try things on and look around.”

The retailer has been operating under the Companies' Creditors Arrangement Act since June. The company says it failed to find a buyer that would allow it to continue.

If Sears’ request is approved, the company wants to start the liquidation sales no later than Oct. 19. That process could last for 10 to 14 weeks.

With files from The Canadian Press.