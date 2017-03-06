

Mike Arsalides and Adam Ward, CTV Barrie





Despite a request by InnPower Corporation to raise its rates, the province says delivery charges for Innisfil residents will decrease under their new plan.

Ontario’s Ministry of Energy says it doesn’t matter whether the Ontario Energy Board approves the utility’s request because the province’s plan will still reduce them in the end.

“It is important to be absolutely clear – regardless of the outcome of the OEB’s rate hearing, the customers of InnPower will benefit from Ontario’s Fair Hydro Plan. In fact, they will see their distribution charges decrease as a result of our programs,” a spokesperson said in a statement to CTV News.

InnPower is asking the OEB to approve its application to increase electricity distribution rates to about $10.96 for the average resident. Commercial class customers would see an increase of $238.73.

The utility wants the OEB to approve rate increases to help them recover costs they incurred from last year’s ice storm. Ice covered powerlines and downed trees, which caused widespread power outages.

“I'm waiting to hear back from the ministry in regards to what will transpire for Innpower customers,” says CEO Wally Malcolm. “When you have different announcements, yes it does cause up rise and customers to respond to that.”

Malcolm says as Innisfil grows, customers will save.

“Right now, we have a large service territory so we have the size of Mississauga, but we don’t have the customers of Mississauga. If we get more customers online with our distribution system, that will help reduce costs as well.”

The Ontario Energy Board will host two meetings on Thursday to hear comments from the public.

The first meeting happens at Innisfil Town Hall at 1:30 p.m. and the other happens at Innisfil ideaLab and Library at 6:30 p.m.