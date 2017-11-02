

CTV Barrie





Highway 400 has reopened more than 24 hours after a fiery and deadly crash.

The OPP reopened most of the northbound lanes to traffic on Thursday morning. The southbound lanes were reopened just after midnight.

One right northbound lane remains closed, as environmental crews try to clean up thousands of litres of fuel that spilled into the ditch.

Three people died in the 14-vehicle pileup, which involved two fuel tanker trucks. The crash happened on the highway, near County Road 88 late Tuesday night.

Police say at least one of the fuel tanker trucks slammed into the back of traffic that had stopped in the area because of a three-vehicle collision that happened earlier in the night.

What happened next was a catastrophic chain reaction crash. A massive explosion and intense fire ensued. Leaking fuel rolled down the highway, creating a wall of flames.

One of the people killed was veteran truck driver Benjamin Dunn. Police have not identified the other two deceased.

The investigation into what caused the crash is still ongoing, but police are looking at inattentive driving as a possible factor.