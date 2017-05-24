

Staff , CTV Barrie





More than 300 students and staff from public schools across Simcoe County took the ferry to Christian Island to honour the islands history.

Christian Island Elementary School hosted its 8th annual Pow Wow and invited the schools to attend.

“This is an amazing opportunity for our students,” says Hewitt’s Creek Kindergarten teacher Tanya Trembath. “We have been learning about indigenous culture and corresponding with a Kindergarten class from Christian Island in preparation for the Pow Wow, so it will be an extremely memorable experience for them to see it in person.”

Students toured the island and participated in rock painting, visited local vendors who showcased traditional food, crafts and clothing.

“Our teachers implement learning about indigenous culture throughout the school year,” says Alison Bradshaw, Principal, First Nation, Métis & Inuit Education. “This event is a culmination of the ongoing work that students have been doing all year. The SCDSB has a close partnership with Christian Island Elementary School and Beausoleil First Nation, and we look forward to participating in many more events in the future.”

- With a report from CTV Barrie's Roger Klein

