An Ontario Municipal Board hearing into a proposed gravel pit for Adjala-Tosor

Staff from the Alliston and District Humane Society told the OMB that the loud noise and dust will have an impact on the animals.

“Our animals will be stressed, we already have stressed and frightened animals and this will just add to that for them,” said Susan Shannon, volunteer board member.

The humane society is located next to the proposed site for the gravel pit. Staff also expressed concern about the entrance way that will be used by large trucks and the effect on water levels in ponds that hold the society’s turtles and some endangered species.

“We’re very concerned that there habitat will be destroyed and that vegetation will be killed by dust ad that they’re basically going to die,” said Jane Clarke, Vice-President of the humane society.

Township council voted five to two in favour of the gravel pit plan by a company called Nelson Aggregates. The OMB is now reviewing the project.

“This proposed gravel pit meets or exceeds all guidelines as proposed by the Province, County of Simcoe and the township of Adjala-Tosorontio including the Ministry of the Environment and the Nottawasaga Conservation Authority," said a spokesperson for Nelson Aggregates in a statement to CTV News Barrie.

The gravel pit is expected to be serviced for years, and then filled with water to become a pond.

The OMB hearing continues this week and closing submissions are expected to be made next Wednesday.