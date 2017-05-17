Here are some of the bigger road projects happening around Simcoe County this summer.

Hwy. 400 - Severn River and Trent Severn Canal Bridges:

  • NB bridge replacements and SB bridge rehabilitation 
  • Primarily off-peak lane closures‎
  • Mid-summer 2017 completion

Hwy. 11 - Trent/Severn Canal and CN bridges

  • Bridge rehabilitation of two bridges
  • Primary work behind concrete barrier with off-peak lane closures
  • Summer 2018 completion

Hwy. 11 - Line 15 bridge

  • Bridge rehabilitation
  • Off-peak lane closures/ Line 15 down to one lane with temporary signals to control two-way traffic
  • Fall 2017 completion

Hwy. 400 - Mount St. Louis

  • ‎Bridge rehabilitation
  • Off-peak lane closures on Hwy. 400
  • Mount St. Louis Road down to one-lane with temporary signals to control two-way traffic
  •  Fall 2017 completion

Hwy. 11 - Shellswell Creek (6th line area) 

  • Completion of median concrete wall construction  
  • Hwy. 11 will be down to one lane in each direction for three weeks

Hwy.  400 - McKay Road

  • Bridge replacement
  • Off-peak lane closures on Hwy. 400/ McKay closed for construction duration
  • Fall 2017 completion

Hwy. 400 - Innisfil 4th Line

  • Bridge replacement
  • Off-peak lane closures on Hwy. 400/ 4th Line closed
  • Fall 2017 completion

Hwy. 400-Willow Creek South (north end of Barrie) 

  • Bridge replacement
  • Primary work is staged behind barrier with off-peak lane closures
  • Fall 2018 completion


Hwy. 400 - Tiffin and Barrie-Collingwood Railway Bridges 

  • NB bridge replacements and SB bridge rehabilitations
  • Primary work is staged behind barrier with off-peak lane closures
  • Fall 2018 completion

Hwy. 89 - Innisfil Creek

  • Bridge replacement
  • Off-peak lane closures for remaining work.
  • Summer 2017 completion

 Hwy. 400 from Innisfil Beach Rod to Mapleview Drive

  • Median concrete barrier wall, median sewer and pavement rehabilitation
  • Off-peak lane closures.
  •  Fall 2018 completion