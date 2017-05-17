Featured
Highway road work to keep an eye on this summer
Published Wednesday, May 17, 2017 4:22PM EDT
Here are some of the bigger road projects happening around Simcoe County this summer.
Hwy. 400 - Severn River and Trent Severn Canal Bridges:
- NB bridge replacements and SB bridge rehabilitation
- Primarily off-peak lane closures
- Mid-summer 2017 completion
Hwy. 11 - Trent/Severn Canal and CN bridges
- Bridge rehabilitation of two bridges
- Primary work behind concrete barrier with off-peak lane closures
- Summer 2018 completion
Hwy. 11 - Line 15 bridge
- Bridge rehabilitation
- Off-peak lane closures/ Line 15 down to one lane with temporary signals to control two-way traffic
- Fall 2017 completion
Hwy. 400 - Mount St. Louis
- Bridge rehabilitation
- Off-peak lane closures on Hwy. 400
- Mount St. Louis Road down to one-lane with temporary signals to control two-way traffic
- Fall 2017 completion
Hwy. 11 - Shellswell Creek (6th line area)
- Completion of median concrete wall construction
- Hwy. 11 will be down to one lane in each direction for three weeks
Hwy. 400 - McKay Road
- Bridge replacement
- Off-peak lane closures on Hwy. 400/ McKay closed for construction duration
- Fall 2017 completion
Hwy. 400 - Innisfil 4th Line
- Bridge replacement
- Off-peak lane closures on Hwy. 400/ 4th Line closed
- Fall 2017 completion
Hwy. 400-Willow Creek South (north end of Barrie)
- Bridge replacement
- Primary work is staged behind barrier with off-peak lane closures
- Fall 2018 completion
Hwy. 400 - Tiffin and Barrie-Collingwood Railway Bridges
- NB bridge replacements and SB bridge rehabilitations
- Primary work is staged behind barrier with off-peak lane closures
- Fall 2018 completion
Hwy. 89 - Innisfil Creek
- Bridge replacement
- Off-peak lane closures for remaining work.
- Summer 2017 completion
Hwy. 400 from Innisfil Beach Rod to Mapleview Drive
- Median concrete barrier wall, median sewer and pavement rehabilitation
- Off-peak lane closures.
- Fall 2018 completion
