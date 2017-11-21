

The Canadian Press





OTTAWA -- Health Canada has unveiled a consultation paper with a suite of proposed cannabis regulations, including mandatory warnings on all products, similar to those on tobacco.

The regulations released today are now up for public consultation for the next 60 days.

They include a proposal for the development of health warning messages for areas including the risks associated with cannabis use during pregnancy, the dangers of impaired driving and dangers of combining cannabis with other substances, including alcohol.

Health Canada says the purpose of the consultation paper is to solicit feedback.

Earlier today, Statistics Canada said it plans to start measuring the economic and social impacts of recreational pot -- even before Canada legalizes it.

The statistical agency says it wants to gradually develop capabilities to capture and report information on non-medical cannabis prior to its legalization.