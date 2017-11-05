

KC Colby, CTV Barrie





There’s no doubt Gordon Lightfoot is the most celebrated musician ever to come out of the sunshine city, and today in Orillia, and artist made sure he will be immortalized in his hometown forever.

“Oh yeah, forever home for sure,” says Lightfoot.

His sculpture now sits in front of the famous Orillia Opera House, where inside almost 70 years before, a young Lightfoot sang on stage.

It was long before he gained attention south of the border as a songwriter.

Many gold records and countless awards later, Lightfoot’s music is still widely respected.

“When you listen to his music, it makes you feel Canadian for sure,” says fan Ian Chaplin.

Sculptor Gino Cavicchioli created the bronze bust, and he says he’s honoured to both meet and work with Lightfoot.

“To have Mister Lightfoot singing Leonard Cohen’s “Suzanne” in my studio is something that I will take to the grave with me, it was just unbelievable,” says Cavicchioli.

The sculpture was originally destined for Toronto, but Lightfoot wouldn’t let that happen.

“I said no, let’s put it back home in Orillia, so here it is,” says the musician.

And as for his one wish, he hopes the birds stay off it.

Lightfoot is in the middle of a cross country tour, the closest he will get to our region is Burlington on November 10.