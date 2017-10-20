Featured
Gas fumes ignited by electric wheelchair blamed for home daycare fire
The roof of a residential daycare facility on Cedar Crescent in Barrie, Ont. was damaged by fire on Thursday, Oct. 19, 2017
CTV Barrie
Published Friday, October 20, 2017 12:13PM EDT
Last Updated Friday, October 20, 2017 12:30PM EDT
Gas fumes ignited by an electric wheelchair are being blamed for a fire at a home daycare in south Barrie.
The fire started in the garage at the home on Cedar Crescent, near Pine Drive on Thursday afternoon.
Barrie fire officials say it started when a man in a wheelchair knocked over a gas tank by accident and the vapours were ignited by the electric wheelchair.
The man was able to get out safely and so was another adult in the house and four children.
The fire spread to the attic and while there's no damage estimate yet the family is expected to be out of the home for months.