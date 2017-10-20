

Gas fumes ignited by an electric wheelchair are being blamed for a fire at a home daycare in south Barrie.

The fire started in the garage at the home on Cedar Crescent, near Pine Drive on Thursday afternoon.

Barrie fire officials say it started when a man in a wheelchair knocked over a gas tank by accident and the vapours were ignited by the electric wheelchair.

The man was able to get out safely and so was another adult in the house and four children.

The fire spread to the attic and while there's no damage estimate yet the family is expected to be out of the home for months.