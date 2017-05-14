

Four people were arrested on Saturday following a lengthy drug investigation by Barrie police.

Just after 8pm Barrie police carried out two take-downs in separate Barrie locations. Police exercised search warrants at Maple Avenue and then near Young Street and Little Avenue. Three men and one woman were arrested. One man is from Brampton. The other three suspects are from Barrie.

Residents described the scene as something out of a movie, as members of the Barrie Police’s Crime Unit, Tactical Support and twelve uniformed officers investigated the area.

Police say all four suspects remain in custody, and attended a bail hearing in Newmarket on Sunday.