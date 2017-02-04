Featured
Fire forces Hillsdale family from home
Firefighters can be seen at a blaze in Hillsdale, Ont. on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017. (Chris Garry/ CTV Barrie)
CTV Barrie
Published Saturday, February 4, 2017 6:56PM EST
Investigators are searching for the cause of a fire that forced a Hillsdale family from their home.
The fire broke out at a home on Old Second North in Springwater Township just before 1 p.m. on Saturday.
Flames started in the kitchen and quickly spread into the walls and ceiling. However, officials say the fire wasn't cooking related.
Damage is estimated at $250,000 and no injuries are reported.
The cause is not considered suspicious.
