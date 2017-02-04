

CTV Barrie





Investigators are searching for the cause of a fire that forced a Hillsdale family from their home.

The fire broke out at a home on Old Second North in Springwater Township just before 1 p.m. on Saturday.

Flames started in the kitchen and quickly spread into the walls and ceiling. However, officials say the fire wasn't cooking related.

Damage is estimated at $250,000 and no injuries are reported.

The cause is not considered suspicious.