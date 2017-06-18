

CTV Barrie





A family-run business in MacTier was destroyed by a fire on Saturday evening.

The blaze ripped through The Cottage Country Family Diner on Front Street around 8:30 Saturday night. It is believed the fire started in a storage area near the back of the old building. Crews from the Georgian Bay Fire Department were still on scene on Sunday. The officer of the Ontario Fire Marshal has been called in because the damage is estimated to be more than half a million dollars.

"[Crews] made an aggressive attack to start with and ended up going into a defensive attack,” says Georgian Bay Fire Chief Tony Van Dam. “The amount of heat in the building and the amount of flames above their heads, so we decided to pull our crews out.”

Four people had to be cleared from the apartment next door during the fire. Investigators are still trying to figure out how the fire started.