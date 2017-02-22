

CTV Barrie





Fire caused significant damage to a home in Mulmur Township on Tuesday night.

Firefighters from three local departments were called to a home on Prince of Wales Drive at around 11 p.m.

The fire was knocked down quickly and no one was injured.

Officials say the cause has been traced to the chimney of a woodstove, where the casting had broken and fallen in.

Damage is limited to a few rooms and is estimated at $250,000.