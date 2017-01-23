

CTV Barrie





More people in King Township will soon have better access to high-speed internet.

During an announcement on Monday, the federal and provincial governments said they would each provide $825,000 to improve internet infrastructure. Internet provider Vianet is also investing.

The project will allow the township to expand its fibre optic broadband network to more rural residents and businesses.

Both governments also announced funding for the Huron Co-operatives Rural Broadband Improvement project.

The funding is being provided through the Small Communities Fund.