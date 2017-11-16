

Mike Walker, CTV Barrie





Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the Parry Sound and Muskoka areas.

The national weather agency warns a low pressure system is expected to track over Southern Ontario on Saturday morning that has the potential to bring significant and blowing snow to the area. Some areas may also experience freezing rain.

At this time there is uncertainty as to the exact track of this low pressure system and as a result there is uncertainty in total snowfall amounts.

The heaviest snow is likely to fall Saturday and Saturday evening before tapering off to flurries on Sunday.

The special weather statement is in effect for: