

Adam Ward, CTV Barrie





Emergency detour routes are being put in place to help rush hour traffic bypass the deadly crash site on Highway 400.

Beginning at 3 p.m., South Simcoe Police and the OPP will filter northbound traffic west onto the 5th Sideroad and east onto the 10th Sideroad until they reach Highway 89

From there, traffic will be redirected back onto Highway 400.

The reversed routes will apply for southbound traffic, but police admit their focus will be on northbound vehicles.

Officers will be on scene to keep traffic moving through intersections.

A different detour is being set up for commercial vehicles. They are being asked to use County Road 27 or the 10th Sideroad. Large, heavy trucks are being asked to avoid the 5th Sideroad.

Yonge Street is also an option for rush hour traffic, but officers won’t be on scene.

Officials are hoping to have the southbound lanes of Highway 400 open sometime Wednesday night. However, it could be another 24 hours before the northbound lanes reopen.