Child in critical condition after falling through barn floor
(Terry Kelly / CTV Kitchener)
Adam Ward, CTV Barrie
Published Monday, September 18, 2017 2:54PM EDT
A child is in critical condition in hospital after falling through the floor of a barn.
According to the OPP, a three-year-old girl fell eight feet at a barn on Grey Road 109 in Southgate Township on Sunday night.
The girl suffered serious head injuries. She was rushed to a local hospital and has since been airlifted to a Hamilton hospital.
An investigation into the accident is ongoing.