

Mike Walker , CTV Barrie





People across Central Ontario were digging out Friday morning as the region was hit with its first blast of winter weather this season.

Environment Canada says its monitoring stations in Coldwater recorderd 15 centimetres of snow. The weather agency says about 9 centimetres fell in Shanty Bay and 5 centimetres in Thornbury.

Further south in Aurora, monitoring stations recorded 3 centimetres of snow.

Meteorologist Geoff Coulson says the temperature in Muskoka dropped to -15.1 C this morning, beating the old record of -13.9 set in 1976.