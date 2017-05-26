

Staff, CTV Barrie





A Barrie woman has been charged with arson in connection to a fire at the Barrie marina.

According to police, two city workers were dealing with a disgruntled woman around 1:45 p.m. Thursday. The woman was seen entering a small storage shed and taking items such as rags, wipes and multiple bottles of engine oil.

The woman then created a wood pile of debris that had been hauled out the water from the marina dock and set it on fire, police said.

City workers sprang into action to extinguish the fire, concerned that the fire was within about two feet of the large in-ground fuel tank.

Responding officers arrested the woman along the marina boardwalk, away from the scene.

The 35-year-old woman has been charged arson, damage to property and two counts of breach of probation.

The woman was schedule to appear in court Friday.