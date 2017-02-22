Rain or shine, 80-year-old Brin Jones makes the trek from his Barrie apartment to Maple Grove Public School.

Jones’s story starts when he lost his wife six years ago. He was alone and was feeling a void in his life.

"She passed away very, very suddenly in February of 2011. A neighbour and a friend who lived down the street was a teacher at the local elementary school, and in September she asked if I would be interested in volunteering.

“I originally said no, I didn't think so, and then about half way through the month I said, why not."

At the time, he was living in Kingston and when he moved to Barrie, he was the one to reach out. He called Nancy McDonough, a teacher at Maple Grove.

"It is fantastic, and sometimes he's here before I am, and that's a bone of contention between the two of us. He’s just eager to get here and eager to help and he loves the kids."

He helps in more ways than one, leading students in their "sight word" programs.

"I just refer to it as the 1,000 word program. I sit down here with the children and I point to a word with a pencil and they say it. If they get one wrong, I like to help them a little bit."

Students are given medals for reaching certain milestones. Savannah is one of the kids Jones has helped.

"Mr. Jones is a good person. He's helped me a lot, like reading with me and like when I get a good page right I can do more and I believe in myself."

Jones says it's hard to put into words how he feels to see these students succeed. He just hopes he inspires other retirees who find themselves with some spare time.

"I guess all I can say is if they know how good it makes me feel knowing that I'm helping and it looks like I’m making a difference. If they are physically capable of coming here one day a week, a half a day a week it all helps."

Jones doesn't plan on slowing down anytime soon.

“As long as my health holds out, and as long as you know Mrs. McDonough or one of the teachers wants some help I’ll be here.”