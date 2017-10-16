

Adam Ward, CTV Barrie





Barrie remains one of the most expensive cities in Canada to rent.

A new report by PadMapper.com shows that the average price of a one bedroom apartment in Barrie rose 4.2 per cent to $1,250. This is the third highest among Canada’s top 25 most populous metro areas.

A two bedroom apartment in Barrie in October is listed on average at $1,520, a jump of 4.8 per cent.

Only Vancouver and Toronto placed higher on the list. A one bedroom apartment in the west coast city is being rented on average for $2,120.

Experts say the ongoing issue is the lack of available rental units. Late last month the Federation of Rental-Housing Providers of Ontario announced that at least 1,000 planned rental units were cancelled or converted into condominiums.

The organization said it was a result of new rental control rules that were introduced in the spring.

Before it was introduced in the legislation, the group says 28,000 rental units were in the planning process across Ontario.