

Adam Ward, CTV Barrie





A manslaughter charge has been laid against a Barrie man in connection with an alleged opioid-related death.

Barrie police launched an investigation in August after a small bag of white powder was found at the scene of a suspicious death.

Health Canada has since confirmed the substance to be U-47700, an opioid seven and a half times more powerful than morphine. U-47700 is also known as U4, pink or pinky.

Last week, a 28-year-old Barrie man was charged with manslaughter and criminal negligence causing death. He has since appeared in court.

CTV News has learned the name of the accused is Robert Rodgers.

"The investigation revealed the male who was charged is connected to the death and is related to the drug that we seized. With the information we received from Health Canada, we were able to link the accused to the death," says Barrie police Const. Nicole Rodgers.

Police say they can’t release any information about the victim or where the death happened because of a publication ban.

U-47700 is produced in Chinese labs and imported to Canada. Investigators say it can sometimes be mixed in with other drugs and often isn’t detected.