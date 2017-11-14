

CTV Barrie





The Barrie Colts have added some depth on the blue line acquiring veteran defenceman T.J. Fergus in a trade with the Hamilton Bulldogs.

The Colts traded defenceman Kade Landry to Hamilton for Fergus and a 4th round pick in 2018.

Fergus, 20, was part of the OHL champions Erie Otters last year and part of their run to the finals of the Memorial Cup.

The 5’11” defenseman from Oakville appeared in 16 games with the Bulldogs this season tallying 1 goal and 3 assists.

“We are very pleased to be adding a veteran presence on the back end. He brings experience and skill to solidify the defence and our power play moving forward,” said Colts General Manager and Head Scout Jason Ford.

Landry was in his second year with the Colts and has registered 3 goals and 11 points in 17 games.

“We are thrilled to have Kade as a member of the Bulldogs organization,” said Hamilton Bulldogs President and General Manager Steve Staios. “He is a mobile, puck-moving defenceman and we look forward to getting him into our lineup.”

“Kade is a great kid and we wish him all the best with his new club,” said Ford.

Hamilton and Barrie don’t play each other until February 8th for a school day game in Hamilton.