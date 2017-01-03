

Staff, CTV Barrie





Provincial police have arrested a man in connection to several break and enters in Penetanguishene.

According to the Southern Georgian Bay OPP, the break-ins occurred on Fox Street between 6:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. on Monday.

Police say a citizen helped officers arrest the suspect.

A firearm, which was believed to have been fired by the suspect, was recovered. No injuries were reported.

The investigation continues and police say there is no concern for public safety.