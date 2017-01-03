Featured
Arrest made after rash of break and enters in Penetanguishene
Staff, CTV Barrie
Published Tuesday, January 3, 2017 2:23PM EST
Last Updated Tuesday, January 3, 2017 7:06PM EST
Provincial police have arrested a man in connection to several break and enters in Penetanguishene.
According to the Southern Georgian Bay OPP, the break-ins occurred on Fox Street between 6:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. on Monday.
Police say a citizen helped officers arrest the suspect.
A firearm, which was believed to have been fired by the suspect, was recovered. No injuries were reported.
The investigation continues and police say there is no concern for public safety.
