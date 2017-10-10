

CTV Barrie





You’ll soon be able to take a flight from the Barrie area to Toronto.

FlyGTA Airlines will offer flights from Lake Simcoe Regional Airport to Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport.

The airline’s website says the direct flight will take 19 minutes, seat eight passengers and cost $129. The earliest time to book on the site is Nov. 6.

Flights will be available Monday to Friday, leaving Billy Bishop at 12 p.m. for the Barrie area. The return flight to Toronto leaves Lake Simcoe Regional at 1 p.m.

The airline has been flying between Billy Bishop and Niagara Region since 2016.

Eight passenger seat flights will also be offered between Toronto and Kitchener-Waterloo.

With files from CTV Kitchener.